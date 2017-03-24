101st Precinct: Assault

ASSAULT —

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault that took place in Far Rockaway on March 11.

Around 9:30 p.m., an unidentified man approached a 50-year-old man near Brookhaven Avenue and Beach 25th Street in Far Rockaway. The suspect shot the victim in his left leg and fled the location on foot, police said. The victim was removed to an area hospital in stable condition and treated for his injuries.

The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 20 and 30 years. He is approximately five-feet-five-inches, weighs about 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a T-shirt with the number ‘12’ on the back as well as a black knit watch cap, dark hooded sweatshirt, blue parka with dark pants and dark shoes.