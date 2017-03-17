101st Precinct: Child Neglect

Child Neglect

A Far Rockaway woman has been arrested on a charge of acting in a manner injurious to a child after she is alleged to have left a young girl alone outside a supermarket, police said.

Trimeka Crum, who lives on Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway, was arrested after a 5-year-old girl was discovered alone outside The Brothers Supermarket on Central Avenue in Far Rockaway, police said.

According to published reports, Crum is a day care worker who was supposed to have taken the girl to her house, but instead allegedly dropped her off in front of the supermarket. The girl wandered into the store and was later reunited with her family.