101st Precinct: Collision Investigation

A 36-year-old man was killed after being struck in Far Rockaway on Aug. 10, police said.

Just before midnight, police responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian—whose name has not yet been released—at the intersection of Seagirt Boulevard and Beach 29th Street. Upon arrival, officers observed the victim, who was unconscious and unresponsive with trauma about the body, lying on the roadway.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the man dead at the scene. An investigation by the city Police Department’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined that a 2012 Toyota Camry that was operated by a 32-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on Seagirt Boulevard towards the intersection of Beach 29th Street. The victim was jogging southbound on Beach 29th Street at Seagirt Boulevard and had entered the crosswalk, where he was struck by the vehicle.

The driver remained at the scene and was taken into custody, with charges pending.