Manslaughter Sentencing

A 36-year-old homeless man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison following a manslaughter conviction for the May 2016 beating death of a 57-year-old man in Far Rockaway, the Queens district attorney said.

Danthony Horton, 36, who has no known address, had punched the victim, Ricardo Cruz, and while he was lying unconscious on the ground, repeatedly kicked him in the head and left him for dead.

Acting Queens Supreme Court Justice Deborah Stevens Modica, who found the defendant guilty of first-degree

manslaughter following a three-week bench trial earlier this month, sentenced Horton on Nov. 17 to 22 years in prison to be followed by five years’ post-release supervision.

On May 26, 2016, Horton had punched the victim in the face at some point between 4:15 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. in front of 21-50 Mott Ave. Cruz was knocked unconscious and fell to the ground.

Two men intervened and fought with Horton until he left the area, after which they propped the victim up against a store gate and left the scene. Minutes later, Horton returned and kicked Cruz in the head over and over again.

The victim was taken to a local Queens hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The defendant was arrested two blocks away from the scene.

“This was a brutal and senseless act of violence,” Queens DA Richard Brown said. “The victim had already been struck so hard by the defendant that he was unconscious and laying slumped on the ground.”