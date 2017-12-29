Missing 12-year-old –

The NYPD is asking for the public assistance in finding Kyheim Green, 12, of 440 Beach 58th St., Edgemere. He was reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 27, within the confines of the 101st Precinct.

Green was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 26 at 8:30 a.m. in front of his home with a friend.

Both entered an unknown black sedan, which drove away to parts unknown. He is 6 ft. tall, 170 pounds, with a thin build, dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and red and white sneakers.