Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual wanted in connection with a robbery pattern within the confines of the 102nd and 106th precincts in December.

During the first incident, a 59-year-old woman was in the vicinity of Atlantic Avenue and 133rd Street on Dec. 6 around 1:05 p.m., when she was pushed to the ground by the suspect, who attempted to grab her purse. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled empty handed with another individual in a silver SUV. The victim sustained bruising to her hand.

The second incident took place just 15 minutes later when a 55-year-old woman was in the vicinity of 105th Avenue and 134th Street. The suspect pushed her to the ground, grabbed her purse and fled the location with an unknown individual in a silver SUV. The victim sustained bruising to her hands.

The suspect is described as a black man with a dark complexion who is believed to be 25 years of age. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black coat, blue jeans and white sneakers. The individual fled the scene of both crimes with another unknown individual in a silver SUV with a North Carolina license plate, police said.