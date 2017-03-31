102nd Precinct: Burglary

Burglary

Police have arrested a Richmond Hill man after he allegedly took part in a burglary in that community on March 22.

Jesus Cabrera, of 89-04 121st St. in Richmond Hill, was arrested on burglary charges, police said.

Just after 6 a.m., Cabrera allegedly gained entry to Slim Deli, located at 114-21 Jamaica Ave., by throwing a rock through the store’s glass front door, police said. Once inside, he allegedly removed a cash register

Upon exiting the location, the suspect was observed by a 51-year-old man who chased him. A second witness—a 24-year-old man—also pursued the suspect, who is alleged to have dropped the cash register as he fled southbound on 115th Street and then eastbound on 89th Avenue.