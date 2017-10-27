Burglary

Police said that they are searching for an individual wanted in connection with a burglary that took place in Richmond Hill on Oct. 12.

Around 11:30 a.m., an unidentified individual entered a residence in the vicinity of Atlantic Avenue and 117th Street through an unlocked door and removed an electronic game console and some spare change with a total estimated value of $190. The suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The individual is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s who was last seen wearing a striped green T-shirt and black pants.