102nd Precinct: Fatality

Fatality

A 28-year-old man was killed during a vehicle collision on the Van Wyck Expressway and Hillside Avenue on May 21, police said.

Around 4:45 a.m., police responded to the collision, during which a man who was traveling southbound on the Van Wyck Expressway on a motorcycle was ejected after striking the rear bumper of a black 2015 Chevrolet Suburban.

The man was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad. The man’s identity has not yet been released.