A 21-year-old Richmond Hill man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle in front of his home on Dec. 19, police said.

Around 3:20 a.m., police responded to a 911 call and, upon arrival, discovered Dail Ramessar unconscious and unresponsive in front of his home on 125th Street. The victim had gunshot wounds to the chest and was sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

EMS responded to the location and transported Ramessar to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.