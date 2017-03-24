102nd Precinct: Leaving the Scene Of An Accident

LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT —

Police are searching for a man who allegedly left the scene of an accident in Ozone Park on March 12.

Around 4:18 a.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision near Atlantic Avenue and 85th Street in Ozone Park. Upon arriving, police discovered a 21-year-old man with trauma about the body who was sitting in the front seat passenger seat of a vehicle.

An investigation determined that 19-year-old Aidan Camacho had allegedly been driving a 2008 Acura westbound in the left lane on Atlantic Avenue when he lost control of the car, struck a parked vehicle and a tree.

Camacho allegedly fled the scene of the collision in an unknown direction. The passenger in the vehicle was removed by EMS to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Camacho is described as a five-foot-eight-inch Hispanic man who weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white hooded long sleeve sweatshirt with dark pants and shoes.