102nd Precinct: Robbery

ROBBERY –

Police are searching for four men in connection with a robbery in Ozone Park on Feb. 19.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., four men surrounded a 32-year-old man in the vicinity of 77th Street and 95th Avenue and assaulted him, police said. They removed his AM/FM transistor radio and earphones before fleeing westbound on 95th Avenue.

The victim suffered lacerations and bruising to his face. The suspects were described as black males between the ages of 16 and 20 years. The individuals, who were described as five-feet-seven-inches to five-feet-10-inches, were last seen wearing dark colored clothing.