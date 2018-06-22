Robbery Pattern

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating and individual who is wanted in connection with a robbery pattern that primarily occurred within the confines of the 103rd and 105th precincts.

On May 25, the individual forcibly removed an undetermined amount of money from a 62-year-old man around 10 p.m. at the corner of 209th Street and 43rd Avenue in bayside before fleeing southbound on 209th Street. Then, on May 31, the suspect forcibly removed $30 from a 34-year-old man around 10:40 p.m. at the corner of Bellaire Place and 104th Avenue in Queens Village.

He struck again on June 3 around 10:38 p.m. in front of a home near 205th Street and 100th Avenue in Hollis, forcibly removing $100 from a 44-year-old man. On June 7 around 1:30 a.m., he displayed a black firearm and knife when he forcibly removed $200 from a 34-year-old man at Bellaire Place and 104th Avenue in Queens Village.

Then, on June 9 around 10:34 p.m., he slashed a 52-year-old man in the arm and leg near 209th Street and Murdock Avenue before forcibly removing $50 from the victim and fleeing southbound on 209th Avenue in Jamaica. EMS transported the victim to Manhasset Hospital, where he was treated and released. That same day, around 11:15 p.m., he removed $300 from a 45-year-old man near 205th Street and 100th Avenue in Hollis.

On June 13, he displayed a knife and demanded money from a 46-year-old man around 11:10 p.m. near 100th Avenue and 208th Street in Queens Village. When the victim refused, the suspect stabbed him in the leg before fleeing southbound on 207th Avenue. EMS transported the victim to Manhasset Hospital, where he was treated and released. Finally, on June 17 around 1:25 p.m., a 42-year-old man was walking near 209th Street and 104th Avenue in Jamaica when the suspect forcibly removed $60 and a cell phone before getting into a white Jeep Compass.

The suspect is described as a six-foot black man who is believed to be between the ages of 15 and 18. He has a light complexion, weighs approximately 150 pounds, has close cut dark hair and was last seen wearing black shorts, red sneakers and a gray T-shirt.