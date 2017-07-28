103rd, 113th Precincts: Robbery Pattern

Robbery Pattern

Police said that they are searching for two individuals who are wanted in connection with a robbery pattern in the 103rd and 113th precincts.

On July 2, two unidentified individuals entered a Metro PCS store, located at 110-32 Farmers Blvd., around 7:20 p.m. and brandished silver and black firearms. The suspects removed four cell phones and two Bluetooth speakers from the store and then fled on foot northbound on Farmers Boulevard. The property stolen is worth approximately $506.

And on July 22, two individuals entered a Metro PCS store, located at 188-08 Jamaica Ave., around 8 p.m. and approached the store’s counter, where they demanded cash and cell phones. One of the suspects removed approximately $100 from the cash register. The individuals then exited the store with an unknown quantity of cell phones. No injuries were reported in either incident.