Custodial Interference –

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a female depicted in the photo in connection to a custodial interference incident which occurred within the confines of the 103rd Precinct.

The details are as follows: It was reported to police that the female was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at approximately 2 p.m., with her 3-year-old daughter and 4-month-old son at Jamaica Hospital. The female left with the children against a court order prohibiting her from doing so. Suspect: Candice Crump, 41-year-old female, 138-05 Jamaica Ave. Children: Latifa Crump, 3-year-old female, Jaedn Crump, 4-month-old male.

Anyone with information in regard to any incident is asked to call Crime stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging on to the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES), and then enter TIP577.