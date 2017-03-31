103rd Precinct: Grand Larceny

Grand Larceny

Police said they are searching for a man who stole six gold bracelets from the display case of a store on Jamaica Avenue on March 17.

Around 2:40 p.m., the suspect entered Golden City Jewelers, located at 159-23 Jamaica Ave., and posed as a customer, telling a 56-year-old man who worked at the store that he had an item on layaway.

When the employee went to the back of the store to retrieve information on the item, the suspect leaned over the counter and removed the bracelets from the store’s display case, police said.

The suspect then fled the store and ran westbound on Jamaica Avenue. He is described as a five-foot-eight-inch black man who is believed to be 20 years old.

The man was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, black pants and black and white sneakers and carrying a light colored backpack, police said.