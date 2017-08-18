103rd Precinct: Home Invasion Sentencing

Three men have been sentenced for a violent gunpoint home invasion in June 2015 in Jamaica, the Queens district attorney said.

Richmond Hill’s Aasim McPhee, 35, Robb Bull, 28, whose address is unknown, and Manhattan’s John Hymes, 49, were all convicted this week on charges of burglary, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. Queens Supreme Court Justice Ira Margulis sentenced Bull to 20 years in prison with five years’ post release supervision, Hymes to 25 years to life and McPhee to 18 years to be followed by five years’ post release supervision.

The case was the first in Queens during which jurors were presented with police body cam video as evidence.

“The defendants terrorized a family of five on that summer night—storming into the home and threatening a 9-year-old child at gunpoint,” Queens DA Richard Brown said.

Around 12:30 a.m. on June 4, 2015, one of the residents at a home on 105th Avenue in Jamaica heard loud banging on the front door and called 911. But before he could pass along any information, Hymes walked into the man’s bedroom, pointed a gun at him and ordered him to lay on the floor. Bull rushed upstairs to the second floor and put a gun to the head of a 17-year-old girl. The teen ran to her mother’s room and Bull followed her. He ordered both women to lay on the floor and demanded money.

The teen’s 20-year-old sister, who lived in the home’s basement apartment, heard someone breaking down the front door. She ran out a back entrance and re-entered the house through the front door. She was confronted at gunpoint by McPhee. The commotion in the house awoke a sleeping 9-year-old girl, who began to cry. McPhee then threatened to shoot the child if she did not stop crying.

All three defendants ransacked the home and Hymes took a wallet. Moments later, police entered the house and one of them—who was wearing a body camera—captured 28 minutes of video footage. Both Bull and McPhee tried to escape, but were caught on the rooftop. Police recovered firearms on the house’s landing and in a neighboring yard that the defendants had attempted to discard. Hymes was caught hours later exiting the yard of the home. His DNA was found on the inside of a glove at the scene.