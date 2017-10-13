103rd Precinct: Homicide Arrest & Burglary

Homicide Arrest

Police said that they have arrested a 28-year-old Jamaica man in the Aug. 18 fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Jamaica man.

On Oct. 11, Kwashan Butler, who lives on Hillside Avenue, was arrested in the shooting of Terrence Payne, who lived on Bedell Street, police said. Butler was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, police responded to a call regarding a shooting in front of 104-46 164th St. in Jamaica. At the scene, police discovered that Payne had been shot in the thigh. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital, where he died from his injuries. On Aug. 29, the medical examiner determined that the incident was a homicide.

Burglary

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two individuals who are wanted in connection with a series of burglaries that took place within the confines of the 103rd Precinct on Oct. 1.

Around 4 a.m., the individuals used an unknown object to enter the First and Last News Stand, located at 89-15 165th St. in Jamaica. Once inside, the suspects removed $6,300 in cash, cigarettes and electronic accessories. A few minutes later, the individuals broke into the Polas Inc. Organic and Gifts store, located at the same address as the news stand, and removed $1,750 worth of electronics and cash. The suspects also stole $500 in cash from Bella Pizza, which is located at the same address as the other two businesses.

The first suspect is described as a six-foot-one-inch black man who was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers. The second suspect is described as a five-foot-six-inch black man who weighs approximately 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a black baseball hat and black sneakers.