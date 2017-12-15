103rd Precinct: Homicide Reclassification

The death of a 5-year-old boy in Jamaica in January has been reclassified as a homicide, police said.

Around 4:17 p.m. on Jan. 22, police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious child at 145-19 109th Ave. Upon arriving, police discovered Michael Guzman unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the scene and transported the boy to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Dec. 14, police said that the boy’s death had been deemed a homicide. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.