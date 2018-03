A 24-year-old Cambria Heights man was stabbed to death in Jamaica on Feb. 25, police said.

Around 11:51 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a dispute at the corner of Parsons Boulevard and Archer Avenue. Upon arrival, police discovered Anthony Teil, who lived on 232nd Street, with stab wounds to the head and chest.

EMS transported Teil to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.