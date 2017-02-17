103rd Precinct: Police Involved Shooting

Police recovered these firearms in Jamaica. Photo Courtesy NYPD

On Wednesday, police responded to a call regarding individuals fighting and using narcotics at 106-35 159th St. in Jamaica. Upon arriving, officers encountered three men, two of whom were holding firearms inside a second floor stairwell.

Officers drew their firearms and instructed the men not to move. At that time, one of the men turned towards the officers while still holding a firearm. An officer then fired one round, but struck no one, police said.

One of the men was taken into custody at the scene, while the other two remained standing outside. Two imitation firearms were recovered and the investigation remains ongoing as to the identity and location of the two other men who were at the scene, police said.