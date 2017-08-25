103rd Precinct: Robbery Pattern

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the whereabouts of two men who are wanted in connection with a robbery pattern in the 103rd Precinct.

Just before 12:30 a.m. on July 23, the suspects approached three victims—a 20-year-old man, 21-year-old man and 19-year-old woman—in front of 89-63 164th St. in Jamaica. One of the suspects produced a firearm and demanded the victims’ belongings. The suspects fled eastbound on Jamaica Avenue in a white SUV with a backpack, two wallets, a pair of Beats headphones, an ID and bank cards.

During the second incident—just after 10 p.m. on July 26—an unidentified man approached a 64-year-old man who was sitting in his car with the window open in front of 89-12 164th St. in Jamaica, produced a BB gun and removed the victim’s Tudor watch, which is valued at $7,000. The victim resisted and the suspect dropped the BB gun, which was recovered by police. The suspect then fled northbound on 164th Street.

The third incident occurred on Aug. 3 at 89th Avenue and 153rd Street in Jamaica, where two suspects approached a 35-year-old man and produced a firearm, demanding the victim’s belongings. The suspects fled westbound on 89th Avenue with the victim’s Samsung Galaxy cell phone.

On Aug. 5 just after 2 a.m., two suspects approached three victims—a 27-year-old man and two 21-year-old men—and asked for $20. When the victims refused to hand over their property, one of the suspects produced a firearm. The suspects fled eastbound on 90th Avenue with $254 in cash and three iPhones.

The suspects robbed a 19-year-old man on Aug. 8 around 3 a.m. in front of 90-35 171st St. in Jamaica. One of the suspects displayed a firearm and demanded money. However, the suspects fled and no cash or property was removed from the victim.

And on Aug. 9 around 4 a.m. near 88th Avenue and 150th Street in Jamaica, two suspects approached a 33-year-old man and demanded his cash and cell phone. The victim resisted and one of the suspects produced a firearm and another suspect punched the victim in the face and head. The victim retained his cell phone, but the suspects fled with $90 in cash. Police said that the victim suffered a laceration to his lip.