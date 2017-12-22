Police said that they are searching for three individuals wanted in connection with a robbery pattern within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in November and December.

During the first incident on Nov. 19 around 4:45 a.m., three unidentified individuals approached a 28-year-old man in front of 90-39 148th St. in Jamaica. The suspect displayed a knife and demanded the victim’s property. One of the suspects cut the victim on the face, causing a laceration. The suspects removed a cell phone, wallet, headphones and backpack with a total estimated value of $280 from the victim.

Around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 28, the three suspects approached a 27-year-old man in front of 148-06 90th Ave. in Jamaica and one of the suspects displayed a knife, demanding the victim’s property. One of the suspects stabbed the victim about the body, causing puncture wounds and bleeding. No property was removed.

On Dec. 10 at 4:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Hillside Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard, the suspects approached a 46-year-old man and demanded his money. One of the suspects stabbed the victim in the abdomen, causing a puncture wound and bleeding. No property was removed.

The first suspect is described as a black man who is in his 20s and was last seen wearing a white hoodie. The second suspect is a Hispanic man in his 20s who was last seen wearing a red baseball cap and red shirt. The third suspect is a Hispanic man in his 20s who was last seen wearing all black clothing.