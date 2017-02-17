Home / blotter / 103rd Precinct: Robbery

103rd Precinct: Robbery

Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery in Hollis on Feb. 1.

A 28-year-old woman was standing outside her residence on 205th Place around 1:30 a.m. when the suspect grabbed her by the arm, pointed a gun at her head and entered her residence with her, police said.

After demanding money and threatening to shoot the victim, the suspect removed $3,000 in cash and fled northbound on 205th Place on foot. The suspect is described as a five-feet-10-inch black man with facial hear who was last seen wearing a black jacket, black winter hat and sandals with white socks.

