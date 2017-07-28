103rd Precinct: Sexual Assault

Sexual Assault

Four men have been arrested in the robbery and sexual assault of a churchgoer in Jamaica on July 11, police said.

Just after 11 p.m., police had responded to a 911 call regarding a woman who had been sexually assaulted near 150th Street and Beaver Avenue. Upon arrival, police were informed that a 50-year-old woman had been approached by two men who displayed a firearm and led her to another location a short distance away, where they were joined by two other men.

The suspects then ordered the woman to remove her clothing and one of the suspects removed the content of the victim’s purse. Three of the four suspects sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to Queens General Hospital, where she was evaluated and released.

Police have arrested four people in the incident—Brandon Walker, 20; Justin Williams, 17; and Julisses Ginel, 19, all of whom live on South Road; and Isaiah Shorter, 20, of 127th Avenue.

All of the suspects have been charged with robbery, criminal sex act, criminal use of a firearm and sex abuse, police said.