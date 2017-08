Police said that a 21-year-old man was discovered after he had been shot in South Jamaica on Aug. 18 and is in critical condition.

Just before 9:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting at 104-46 164th St and discovered the victim, whose name has not been released, at the scene. The victim was shot in the thigh and transported to Jamaica Hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition. No arrests have been made in the incident.