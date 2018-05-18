Police said that they are searching for a man who groped two teenage girls on buses in Queens during separate incidents on April 20 that were hours apart.

The man assaulted the first victim, an 18-year-old woman, around 1 p.m. after he sat down next to her on the Q113 bus that was heading towards Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in Springfield Gardens. When the bus arrived at the victim’s stop on 147th Avenue, she stood up to leave and the man grabbed her buttocks.

At 5:30 p.m., a second incident took place on the Q111 bus at Parsons Boulevard and Archer Avenue in Jamaica, police said. The man had a conversation with a 15-year-old girl and grabbed her buttocks moments after the bus began moving.

The teen exited the bus to escape from the man. Police released a surveillance video on Sunday of the suspect boarding the Q113.

The suspect is described as a five-foot-eight-inch to five-foot-10-inch black man who is believed to be between the ages of 40 and 50. He weighs approximately 180 pounds and has short dreadlocks, a beard and glasses. The suspect was last seen wearing a purple scarf around his neck and head, tan slacks, sneakers and a tan trench coat that was approximately three-quarters in length.