105th Cops Help Woman Plowed In By Snow

A resident stuck in her parking space within the confines of the 105th Precinct found herself on the receiving end of a good deed carried out by local police.

Laurelton resident Christina Vieux jokingly asked two police officers during their routine patrol through the precinct Wednesday afternoon if they could help dig her car out of the snow.

Much to her surprise, the officers pulled over and adhered to her request.

Vieux live streamed the good Samaritans in blue.

“I don’t go live much, but when I do it’s because I have to,” she said in the video posted on Facebook. “I have NYPD shoveling out my car and they’re freaking awesome. 105th, you guys are not so bad in my book anymore. I can’t thank them enough.”

According to the precinct’s commanding officer, Inspector Jeffrey Schiff, officers Steve McNamara and Michael Polly pulled over to help the woman at approximately 2:40 p.m.

“As the commanding officer of the 105th Precinct, I can tell you that this is just one of many good deeds that our officers have done for the community,” Schiff said. “This incident just happened to be captured on video, when so many more like it are not.”

Schiff said that he was extremely proud of McNamara and Polly for helping Vieux out.

“It was a great job done by my officers and we will note this kind act in their department personnel file,” Schiff said in a statement.

–Trone Dowd