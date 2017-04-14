105th Precinct: Fatal Fire

Fatal Fire

A 51-year-old Rosedale man died in a residential fire on the morning of April 2, police said.

Douglas Reid, of 240-05 Edgewood Ave., was discovered by police who responded to a fire at his home around 8:30 a.m. Emergency responders extinguished a fire in a detached garage at the home and Reid was discovered unconscious and unresponsive with burns about the body, police said.

Reid was transported to Franklin General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The city’s fire marshal has not yet determined the cause of the fire and the investigation is ongoing.