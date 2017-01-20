A 30-year-old woman in Queens Village was stabbed in the chest after two men robbed her on 104th Avenue on Jan. 15, police said.

The victim was walking northbound down 104th Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. when she was approached by two men, both of whom police described as black males in their 20s. The woman got into an argument with the men that escalated into a physical altercation, during which one of the suspects stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife.

The men stole two gold-colored necklaces valued at $40 from the woman and fled the scene. The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital, police said. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.