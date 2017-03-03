106th Precinct: Burglary

Burglary –

Police arrested a Jamaica man and two individuals from Virginia who allegedly attempted to pull off a burglary in the 106th Precinct.

On Feb. 28, police responded to a 911 call of a burglary in progress in the vicinity of the Van Wyck Expressway and 105th Avenue in Jamaica. Members of the precinct’s anti-crime unit took a complaint from a resident at the location and went in search of three suspects, police said.

Officers spotted the suspects heading westbound on 107th Avenue and attempted to stop them, which allegedly led to a gun dropping to the ground. At the scene, police are alleged to have retrieved a loaded Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver, .22 caliber revolver from another suspect and 9MM Hi-Point handgun from the suspects, who were taken into custody.

Further investigation revealed that the three individuals had exited a Lincoln Navigator, which was parked near the initial location of the burglary. Police executed a search warrant on the vehicle and allegedly found a .40 caliber Hi-Point handgun and approximately 200 rounds of ammunition.

The defendants include Jamaica’s Jamel Lewis, 39, and Richmond, Virginia’s Shawn Baker, 33, and Tiffany Rutledge, 34. The suspects were arrested on charges of criminal trespass and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.