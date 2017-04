Burglary

An unidentified man broke into a South Ozone Park home on March 29, but did not steal any property, police said.

Around 4:30 a.m., an unidentified man forcibly entered a home at 135th Street and Foch Boulevard through the garage door, police said. However, nothing from the property was stolen.

The suspect is described as a man with goatee-style facial hair who was wearing a knit cap, jacket, pants and sneakers.