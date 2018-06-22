Home / blotter / 106th Precinct: Burglary

106th Precinct: Burglary

Burglary 

Police said that they are searching for an individual who is wanted in connection with a burglary that took place on June 15 in Ozone Park.

Around 10:30 a.m., an individual gained entry into a residence near 107th Avenue and 90th Street through an unsecured basement door located in the rear of the home. Once inside, the suspect removed the 56-year-old homeowner’s electronics, a checkbook and the keys to her vehicle.

On June 16 around 12:30 a.m., the individual returned to the area and used the car keys to gain entry into the vehicle—a gray four-door Dodge Caliber—and fled the scene in the car northbound on 90th Street.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man who was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

 

