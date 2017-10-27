DOA Investigation

An 8-year-old Ozone Park girl was found unconscious and unresponsive after a 911 call brought emergency responders to her home early on Sunday morning, police said.

The NYPD reported that the girl, Kayla Sanchez, who lived on Liberty Avenue, was found by the family at 6:15 a.m. on Sunday morning. There were no signs of trauma on the body, police said. The girl’s grandmother called 911 and the father attempted to perform CPR on her before police arrived.

The girl was pronounced dead after the arrival of emergency medical services. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

According to previously published reports, Sanchez was found face down in her bed and had been complaining of stomach pains the night before.

Robbery

Police said that they are searching for an individual who robbed another man and assaulted him in Ozone Park on Oct. 12.

Around 10:30 p.m., the suspect pulled a 53-year-old man’s chain off his neck and punched him in the face when he tried to take it back in the vicinity of 106-02 Rockaway Blvd. The victim was treated for minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a black man with a goatee who was last seen wearing a light colored hooded sweater and jeans.