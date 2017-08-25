106th Precinct: Fatal Accident

A 39-year-old man was killed during a motor vehicle crash in South Ozone Park on Aug. 19, police said.

Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a call of a crash at Lefferts Boulevard and 135th Avenue. An investigation determined that a 2001 Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Lefferts Boulevard and attempted to make a left turn onto 135th Avenue when the vehicle struck a motorcycle traveling southbound on Lefferts Boulevard. The victim was transported via EMS to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 36-year-old driver of the Maxima remained at the scene and was taken into custody.