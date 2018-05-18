A 71-year-old Jamaica woman was killed in a motor vehicle collision in South Ozone Park on April 29, police said.

Around 6:54 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a collision at westbound North Conduit Avenue and 121st Street. Upon arrival, police discovered Muriel Phillip, who lived on 142nd Street in Jamaica, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS transported Phillip to Jamaica Hospital, where she died from her injuries on May 9. An investigation revealed that Phillip was operating a 1996 Toyota Camry, traveling westbound on North Conduit Avenue when she lost control and struck a tree on 121st Street.