Grand Larceny

Police said that they are searching for a man wanted in connection with a theft at a Walgreens in South Ozone Park on June 22.

Around 4:05 p.m., a 52-year-old man was approached by an unidentified man in a Walgreens, located at 119-02 Rockaway Blvd., and was engaged in conversation. While the victim was distracted, the suspect removed the man’s wallet, which contained credit cards and cash from the counter top.

The suspect then fled the location in an unknown direction. He is described as a white man who is believed to be between the ages of 50 and 55 and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and tan shorts.

Grand Larceny

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two individuals in regards to a grand larceny that occurred in South Ozone Park on July 14.

Just after noon, two unidentified individuals gained access to a private residence in the vicinity of 149th Avenue and 123rd Street by unknown means. Once inside the location, the suspects removed a safe containing $150,000 in cash and jewelry. The individuals then departed the scene in a dark color sedan to parts unknown.