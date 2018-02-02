Murder Charges –

A 37-year-old Hollis man has been charged with two separate murders and criminal possession of a weapon after he allegedly took part in the killing of a man on Dec. 19 and then another on Jan. 16, the Queens district attorney said.

During both instances, the victims—a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old man—were surprised by the assailant, who wore a hood, and died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Neville Brown, who lives on 197th Street, was arraigned this week before Queens Criminal Court Judge Althea Drysdale. The defendant was held without bail and will return to court on Feb. 15. If convicted, he could face 50 years to life in prison.

Around 3 a.m. on Dec. 19, Brown was behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz that drove several times past a Cadillac Escalade parked on 125th Street off of Atlantic Boulevard in South Richmond Hill. The Escalade was occupied by the victim, Dail Ramessar, and four other individuals. Video surveillance of the scene allegedly shows Brown park his Mercedes nearby, and approach the Cadillac with another man in a hooded sweatshirt from opposite sides. The second individual then fired several times into the vehicle, striking Ramessar. The alleged shooters fled the scene in the Mercedes and Ramessar was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

At 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, video surveillance allegedly shows the same Mercedes stopped at 135th Street near 105th Avenue in South Richmond Hill. A man wearing a hooded sweatshirt exits the vehicle and approaches the victim, Omaree Morrison, as he walked on 105th Avenue. The man in the sweatshirt allegedly fired several times, striking the teenager, who died as a result of gunshot wounds. Ballistics tests of the shell casings recovered from the scene of the shooting match the gun used in Ramessar’s murder.

According to the criminal complaints, Brown allegedly stated that he was the driver of the Mercedes at the time of the shootings.