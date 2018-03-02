Police said that they are searching for an individual who is wanted in connection with a robbery in South Ozone Park on Feb. 21.

Around 2:55 p.m., a 13-year-old boy was waiting for a family member inside of a running vehicle near 127th Street and 111th Avenue when an unidentified individual approached the vehicle and engaged the boy in a conversation. The suspect then opened the driver side door and forcibly removed the boy from the vehicle. The individual then entered the vehicle and drove away. The boy was not injured.

The suspect is described as a black man who is believed to be in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and tan pants.