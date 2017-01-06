Robbery –

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred within the confines of the 106th Precinct. Details are as follows:

It was reported to police that on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at approximately 12:25 p.m., two unidentified individuals entered the T-Mobile store located at 132-07 Liberty Ave., with a sliver firearm and removed 35 electronic devices, undetermined amount of cash and a wallet before fleeing. They are described as follows:

Individual # 1: Black male, 6’4”, 220 lbs. and was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt and gray pants.

Individual #2: Black male, 6’0”, 160 lbs. and was wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, black pants and white sneakers.