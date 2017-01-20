Two men and a woman are being sought by police in connection with a December robbery in South Ozone Park, police said.

On Dec. 15 at 7:35 p.m., the suspects – who have been described as a light-skinned woman, black male and Hispanic male in his mid-30s – acted as if their car battery was dead at the corner of Rockaway Boulevard and 131st Street. After spotting one of the suspects with jumper cables in his hand, a 58-year-old motorist attempted to help the trio.

One of the suspects grabbed the victim’s wallet and a struggle ensued, during which the suspect bit the motorist’s hand, causing bruising. Another of the suspects cut the victim’s hand and bridge of his nose with a small knife. The suspects then stole the victim’s credit cards, approximately $800 in cash and his cell phone.

The three suspects fled in a black Hyundai, police said. Two additional suspects – both women – later attempted to use the victim’s credit cards to buy merchandise at Bath and Body Works and Champs, police said.