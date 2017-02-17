106th Precinct: Robbery

Police are searching for three men who were involved in a robbery on Feb. 5 in South Ozone Park.

Just after 9:30 p.m., a 49-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were sitting in a parked vehicle at the corner of Hawtree Creek and 125th Street when three individuals opened the rear passenger door and attempted to remove the woman’s purse, police said.

The victims exited the vehicle and chased the suspects around the corner and they began to fight. One of the suspects brandished a knife and demanded the man’s wallet, police said. The victim complied and the suspects fled in a red minivan in an unknown direction.

One of the suspects has been described as a Hispanic man with a dark complexion who has a beard, He was wearing a baseball hat and appeared to be approximately 20 years old, while the other suspect was a Hispanic man—also believed to be 20 years old—who was wearing a white hooded jacket.