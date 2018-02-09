Home / blotter / 106th Precinct: Robbery

Police are searching for this man in connection with a robbery.

Police said that they are searching for two men who are wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred in South Richmond Hill on Feb. 3.

Around noon, the suspects entered a residence in the vicinity of 123rd Street and Liberty Avenue and displayed a firearm. The individuals then proceeded to bind two victims—a 29-year-old man and a 56-year-old man—with zip ties, but fled the location without stealing anything. A 27-year-old woman inside the apartment was transported to an area hospital, but is in stable condition.

The first suspect was described as a black man with a slim build, while the second individual was a heavy-set black man.

