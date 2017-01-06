ATM Skimming –

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in ascertaining the whereabouts of an unidentified male wanted for questioning in connection with a skimming device and camera that were placed on an ATM outside of a bank in the confines of the 107th Precinct. Details are as follows:

On Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 at approximately 12:30 a.m., a male employee of 75-44 Queens Blvd. (Queens County Savings Bank) recovered skimming devices on an ATM machine. Subsequent to an ongoing investigation, it was determined that an unidentified male placed the devices on the ATM on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 at 3:24 p.m. There are no incidents of fraudulent banking activity associated with this device at this time.