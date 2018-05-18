A 79-year-old Flushing man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Kew Gardens Hills on May 7, police said.

Shortly before 10 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision in which a pedestrian had been struck on Jewel Avenue near 150th Street. Upon arrival, police discovered Abdul Jamil, who lived on 150th Street, lying on the roadway with severe head trauma. EMS transported Jamil to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on May 8.

Further investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined that a 2015 Honda Accord driven by a 31-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Jewel Avenue, crossing over 150th Street from south to north outside the marked crosswalk and against the pedestrian signal. Jamil was knocked to the pavement. The operator of the motor vehicle remained on the scene. No arrests have been made in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.