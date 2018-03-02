Grand Larceny

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three individuals who are wanted in connection with a grand larceny incident on a subway in Briarwood.

Around 7 p.m. on Feb. 5, the individuals removed a 41-year-old man’s Galaxy cell phone while onboard a northbound E train that had pulled into the Briarwood subway station.



The suspects are all described as black and between the ages of 13 and 16 years.

Reckless Endangerment

A 23-year-old city employee has been arrested within the confines of the 107th Precinct, police said.

John Luna, who is a member of the city’s Police Department, was arrested around 1:05 p.m. on Feb. 22 and charged with reckless endangerment.