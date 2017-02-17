107th Precinct: Public Lewdness

Police said they are searching for a man who was caught on a cell phone video engaging in lewd acts on a subway on Jan. 25.

Around 8 p.m., the unidentified man was caught on video masturbating over his pants in front of a 26-year-old woman on a southbound F train at the Jamaica/179th Street station.

The suspect is described as a white-Hispanic who is believed to be around 50 years of age. He is believed to be approximately 5’ 8” and weigh 175 pounds. The suspect had a mustache and was wearing beige pants, black footwear, a black jacket over a green hooded sweatshirt and a black ski cap, police said.