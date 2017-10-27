Robbery

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on Oct. 23 at a pharmacy in Hollis and another on Oct. 25 in Corona.

During the first incident, the suspect entered Fusion Case Pharmacy, located at 187-23 Hillside Ave. in Hollis, around 11:25 a.m., walked towards the back of the store and pointed a screwdriver at a 27-year-old woman who worked at the store. When a customer entered the store, the suspect fled in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee. No merchandise was taken.

During the second incident, the suspect entered Brand RX Pharmacy, located at 97-05A 57th Ave. in Corona, and approached a 32-year-old male employee, stating that he had a firearm in his possession and demanding to know where the prescription medication was kept. The employee opened a drawer and the individual removed a 70-pill bottle of Vicodin.

The suspect is described as a five-foot-10-inch man with a light complexion who is believed to be 25 to 30 years of age. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, blue jacket and black sneakers.