107th Precinct: Two Charged In Murder

Two Long Island men have been charged in the May 2015 murder of a Queens rapper, the Queens district attorney and NYPD commissioner announced on Thursday.

A Queens County grand jury returned a five-count indictment against the two men, who allegedly killed rapper Lionel Pickens, 31, who performed under the stage name Chinx, and wounded Antar Alziadi, 27, as they sat in the rapper’s vehicle in Briarwood, Queens DA Richard Brown and NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said.

Jamar Hill, 26, of Valley Stream, and Quincy Homere, 32, of Baldwin, are presently awaiting arraignment before Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder on an indictment charging them with one count each of second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. If convicted, they each face up to 25 years to life in prison.

According to the charges, Hill and Homere allegedly followed Pickens from a nightclub performance in Brooklyn into Queens in the early morning hours of May 17, 2015. They allegedly fired a weapon at the rapper’s Porsche in the vicinity of Main Street and Queens Boulevard. Both Pickens and Alziadi were struck multiple times. The two men were transported to a Queens hospital, where Pickens was pronounced dead and Alziadi was treated for his injuries.

“This indictment shows that the two defendants essentially stalked their victims before shooting them and making a getaway,” O’Neill said. “But through the talent and tenacity of the Queens South detectives, working closely with the office of the Queens district attorney, they have now been brought back to answer for this violent act.”