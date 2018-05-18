Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an individual who is wanted in connection with an assault that occurred on May 8 onboard a 7 train.

Around 11:45 p.m., the individual approached a 29-year-old man while on a Queens-bound 7 train that was approaching 46th Street and punched him in the face without provocation.

The suspect fled the train at the 46th Street station to parts unknown. EMS transported the victim to Elmhurst General Hospital, where he received care for a laceration and swelling to his lip.

The suspect was described as a six-foot-one-inch Hispanic man.